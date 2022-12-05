A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a house.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South 14th Street at 9:33 a.m. Saturday.
The reporting person reported that Justin A. Tidball 35, Norfolk, attempted to break into her house, Reiman said. During the investigation, officers learned that the reporting person had an active protection order against Tidball, who allegedly attempted to gain entry into the home by using a screwdriver and pushing the door open.
The people inside were able to hold the door shut and call police. When the police were called, Tidball reportedly fled the scene, Reiman said.
Police were able to get a description of Tidball, his vehicle and an address and were able to locate him, Reiman said.
Tidball was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation, trespassing and disturbing the peace. He was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to Madison County Jail.