A man who was taken into custody on Tuesday on a probation detainer apparently made the arrest process difficult for officers.
At 1:04 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue for a physical disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that 27-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk had physically assaulted another man.
When officers arrived, they located Andrews, Bauer said. Andrews’ probation officer also arrived and issued an arrest detainer on him for the alleged assault. Officers then told Andrews that he was under arrest and told him to place his hands behind his back.
As he was being placed into handcuffs, Bauer said, Andrews grabbed an officer’s hand and would not let go. Andrews allegedly continued to resist the officer’s efforts to control him and place him in handcuffs.
Police eventually placed Andrews in handcuffs, but he continued to kick at them, Bauer said. Officers had to place Andrews in leg shackles to control his kicking. He then was transported to the Norfolk City Jail. Andrews was taken into custody on the probation detainer and also was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
He later was transported to the Madison County Jail.