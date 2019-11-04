STANTON — It was a busy day Monday here in Stanton County District Court, including a 25-year-old Norfolk man who was sentenced to prison on weapons and assault charges, said Stanton County officials. 

Roman Jennings was given four to six years on a possession of a firearm by a felon and two to four years consecutive for second degree assault on an officer.

Jennings was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office back in June of 2018 following a traffic stop where he fled and dragged a sheriff’s deputy on the highway with his car as he fled. The deputy was treated at Faith Regional Health Services for his injuries when he was dragged.

During the pursuit, Jennings threw a handgun from his vehicle and it was later recovered along the highway. He has been in custody since his arrest and also was recently sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the area. That sentence will also run consecutive to his state sentence.

Also sentenced to prison was Marlon Sanchez, 19, of Madison. He was sentenced to one year in prison on charges of possession of cocaine and controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol, and driving during suspension. Sanchez was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office near Stanton following a traffic stop.

Given six months in prison on a driving during revocation charge was Kendall Holland, 52, of Lincoln. Holland was arrested earlier this summer by the sheriff’s office on Highway 275 and found to have his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.

PLEADING GUILTY in district court were Dominic Ziesmer, 24, of Sioux Falls, S.D., to charges of aggravated DWI, willful reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested in August by the sheriff’s office following a vehicle pursuit that started east of Norfolk on Highway 275 and ended in Cuming County.

A co-defendant pled guilty earlier to felony drug possession charges. Also pleading guilty to a felony drug charge was Tony Hartford, 52, of Norfolk. Hartford was arrested earlier this summer in Stanton by the sheriff’s office in possession of methamphetamine along with two co-defendants. Both he and Ziesmer will be sentenced in January by District Judge Mark Johnson.

