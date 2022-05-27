A Norfolk resident will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the beginning of the pandemic.
Leslie Rojas of Norfolk will serve in the education sector in Rwanda as agency volunteers return to work alongside community members to support development efforts and build critical connections.
“The Peace Corps focuses on building momentum,” said Rojas, who is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a bachelor’s degree in political science and global studies. “I hope to strengthen my leadership skills, expand my cultural diversity, and learn to navigate uncertainty. I know that my fellow (volunteers) and I will help each other through this process. I am ready to immerse myself into this new journey.”
In March 2020, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Rojas will work in cooperation with local community and partner organizations on sustainable development projects.
On March 15, the Peace Corps welcomed the first volunteers to service in Zambia. After more than two years of careful monitoring, evaluating, adapting and planning, the agency is returning volunteers to service on an ongoing basis until all posts have reopened. The Peace Corps will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.
“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come.”