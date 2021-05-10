A Norfolk man allegedly involved in a fight with another man was arrested Friday on suspicion of assaulting an officer.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to the 1500 block of South Fourth Street for a physical fight between two males, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. While en route, officers learned that one of the males had left the area in a vehicle and the other male involved was still there, Bauer said.
Officers arrived and had contact with Tyler Brandt, 23, of Norfolk. Brandt was extremely agitated and was warning the officers that if they did not leave, he would assault them. He disappeared into the residence only to reemerge, Bauer said, continually yelling at officers.
Brandt allegedly aggressively approached an officer, and the officer stuck his arm out to keep Brandt away from him. Brandt swatted the officer’s arm away and then punched the officer in the left shoulder, according to the press release. Brandt was taken to the ground and into custody but refused to sit in the rear seat of the police vehicle. He went limp, preventing the officers from getting him in the back seat.
Officers eventually were able to get Brandt in the car and arrest him on suspicion of assault on the police officer and resisting arrest. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.