For the first time in more than nine weeks, the Norfolk Family YMCA will be open to members as it implements what is known as phase one of a gradual reopening plan.
Randy Hagedorn, executive director of the YMCA, said the organization's board members met Wednesday and voted to have a gradual opening, starting on Tuesday, May 19.
"It will be kind of phased in," Hagedorn said. "If everything goes as planned, we will go into phase two on June 1."
The YMCA was last open on March 14. Like almost everything else, it closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as part of pandemic preparedness.
Hagedorn said board members and YMCA officials have been working with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the state, other health officials and other YMCAs in developing rules for the reopening.
"Everybody was on board with the policies we put in," he said.
Hagedorn and Justin Moore, associate director, explained some of the highlights. For the Norfolk YMCA, they include:
-- Open to members only age 18 and older. No drop-in passes or younger members.
-- Hours are Monday to Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
-- Special times for seniors and people at risk of the coronavirus will be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. During these times, only seniors and those at risk are allowed, but these groups may also work out at other times.
-- No group exercise classes and group sports, with hopes that they will return in phase two.
-- Masks are optional, and those exercising and staff are not being required to wear them.
-- Members must reserve a workout time, which can be done by phone at early as the day before. Workout times can be reserved for up to one hour on the hour, such as 11 a.m. to noon or 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call the YMCA at 371-9770 or stop in to reserve a time. People must stay in the area they sign up.
-- Six areas will be opened. They are the wellness center, the women's-only section, free weights, the track, studio one (cardio) and the cycling studio.
-- Only 10 people are allowed in any area at once, with the women's only limited to four people.
-- Upon arrival, people will be asked to sign a waiver. They will be given a bottle to sanitize and two towels. One towel is to wipe equipment before and after use. The other towel is for sweat.
-- People will be required to follow all social distance requirements, with some equipment and workout stations not able to be used because of the 6-foot rules.
-- Those who feel ill or have a fever will be asked not to work out.
-- Unfortunately, the swimming pools, the field house and gyms aren't open at this time. Also, no showers and locker rooms. People should bring their own water bottles. The water bottle fillers will be available, but not the water fountains.
-- People should enter the welcome center north doors (old entrance) and exit through the new addition entrance.
The rules and restrictions are on the YMCA home page and Facebook page.
"We want to thank the members who hung on with us," Hagedorn said. "We have bills to pay and appreciate everyone's patience. We also understand some people who had to cancel or put their memberships on hold because of finances or layoffs, but we hope to see them back again."