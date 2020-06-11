The Norfolk Family YMCA started phase two of reopening on Wednesday.
Members ages 12-14 with a gold card are now allowed with a parent. Open swim is Monday through Friday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with a limit of 25 people in the pool at a time. Time slots may be reserved if called in advance, and walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Equipment will not be provided.
The field house may be reserved in hour time slots with walk-ins welcomed as space allows. Members must bring their own equipment, and soccer goals will be provided.
The Adventure Zone will be open normal hours for children ages 7 and under with a parent present. Racquetball courts also will be open for normal hours.
The Norfolk Family YMCA is offering six weeks of day camps starting Monday, June 29, and running through Friday, Aug. 7. Enrollment is open for students who will be in kindergarten through sixth grade in the fall.
The camps will run Monday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the camp is limited to 45 attendees per week.
Enrollment paperwork should be submitted no later than Monday, June 22. Registration deadline for each week of camp will be the Wednesday prior.