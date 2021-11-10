What services does your agency provide, and who does it serve? We are a nonprofit community service organization for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We serve infants to elderly, single adults to families through many programs and services. We offer swim lessons, preschool, fitness classes, a Parkinson's program, a drug court program and personal training, along with youth and adult sports programs.
In what way does the United Way assist you? The United Way helps us sponsor youths and adults who are underprivileged in our community.
Has your United Way need increased/decreased? Every year it seems our need with United Way has increased. This is partially due to our facility and all the great things we have to offer.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? 1.7%
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We would be unable to sponsor nearly as many people in our community.
Share a brief story about how this agency has made an impact on the community or an individual. Tracy Langan, one of more than 1,500 members who receive sponsorship, shared this story: I've been with the sponsors membership for several years. The YMCA has helped my kids, and we are all thankful for the ones who make this possible. We have utilized the membership in so many ways. My kids have been involved in football, basketball, gymnastics and swimming lessons, and we also had a birthday party there. Now that my son is getting older, he enjoys going there to work out. I feel that the Y has provided many activities for my kids to be involved in, which has kept them from making poor decisions. I just want to say thank you to all that sponsor the Y and for all that you have done over the years.