It’s amazing what ends up in the storm sewers in Norfolk.
There are car parts, sand, gravel, tree branches, grass, manhole covers and all types of garbage.
Will Elwell, Norfolk’s city streets manager, said city crews had been working to try to clean out the storm sewers, starting along Omaha Avenue and areas farther south.
“It’s a work in progress, and it’s not something you get done overnight,” Elwell said.
Elwell said from April 26 to June 3, city crews hauled about 55 loads and dumped about 200 tons of debris, not including debris the vac truck can’t clean out of the storm sewer inlet.
When the city started, debris was being hauled to the wastewater pollution control plant. The city also is hauling to a private landfill when it is just dirt and silty material, Elwell said.
The Norfolk City Council learned about all the items that end up in the storm sewer during a recent working session. The working sessions are designed to be informal, allowing the council to learn more about an issue or ask questions about a topic.
Elwell showed photos in a presentation. Council members did not take any formal action on the practice but said they would like to see the city continue this effort and complete it for other areas as time allows.
Among the questions asked by the council was how long it takes to get that much debris in the storm sewers.
Elwell said he isn’t sure, but he would guess some of the storm sewers might not have been cleaned in 30 or 40 years — possibly longer. There’s a 54-inch pipe, for example, that is two-thirds full, he said.
Council members also asked how long they thought it would take to do the whole city.
Elwell said he believes it would take at least four or five years if the city does the work itself. And hopes are that once the city gets all the storm sewers cleaned out, it won’t take as long to do the work routinely.
The city also has made discoveries, including two natural gas lines that are inside part of a storm sewer. Obviously, that isn’t up to code and could represent a danger, council members said.
Nobody seemed to know the origin or how the gas lines ended up placed in the storm sewers when city officials talked to the nearby property owners, Elwell said.
City staff and council members also asked how much it would cost to purchase a special truck that sucks the debris out of the storm sewers. They cost hundreds of thousands of dollars — possibly $450,000 for a new truck.
The city might allocate funds in the budget to allow another machine to be rented or purchased to help get more of the storm sewers cleaned more quickly.
City council members said they see a big advantage to having the storm sewers cleaned, including improving drainage. Keeping streets well maintained also will help if water isn’t pooling over the streets every time there is a half-inch of rain.
Steven Rames, city engineer, said one of the advantages to having the city do the work — at least during the first go-around — is it helps the city learn more about what is under the streets, including gas mains and manhole areas.
“They found some (manhole covers) 13-inch, 14-inch or 15-inch buried,” Rames said. “That tells you that has probably never been touched, or it (has been many years).”