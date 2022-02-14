Tausha Whitman
Courtesy photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old local woman charged with multiple felonies.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Tausha Whitman absconded from a treatment program earlier this month while out on a cash bond and failed to appear in court last week.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Whitman, who was last known to live in Norfolk and is wanted on multiple felony charges that include possession of nearly a pound of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.

Whitman is a White female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with visible tattoos. She could be considered dangerous based on her criminal history, Unger said. Anyone with knowledge of Whitman’s location is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 402-439-2212 or their local law enforcement agency.

Whitman was originally arrested last August by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 near Stanton.

