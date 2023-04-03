A 53-year-old Norfolk woman has been cited for theft following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into the unlawful taking of a classic adult magazine collection and other miscellaneous items from a Stanton residence she was working at.

Joanne Zautke was allegedly found in possession of the stolen items that she purportedly took from the Stanton residence, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The magazine collection was valued at more than $1,000 and was recovered with other items taken from the residence last week.

Zautke is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk woman suspected of stealing adult magazines

Norfolk woman suspected of stealing adult magazines

A 53-year-old Norfolk woman has been cited for theft following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into the unlawful taking of a classic adult magazine collection and other miscellaneous items from a Stanton residence she was working at.

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia used its long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine on Friday, killing at least two civilians and damaging homes as Ukrainians commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from a brutal occupation by the Kremlin's forces.