Norfolk woman suspected of stealing adult magazines

A 53-year-old Norfolk woman has been cited for theft following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into the unlawful taking of a classic adult magazine collection and other miscellaneous items from a Stanton residence she was working at.
Joanne Zautke was allegedly found in possession of the stolen items that she purportedly took from the Stanton residence, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. The magazine collection was valued at more than $1,000 and was recovered with other items taken from the residence last week.
Zautke is scheduled to appear in court in May.