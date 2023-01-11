A woman who is less than two months into a five-year probation sentence was arrested on Tuesday.

At 10:18 a.m., Norfolk police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of South First Street to assist a Nebraska state probation officer, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The probation officer had been searching the residence of a probationer and located drug paraphernalia, Bauer said.

After officers arrived, they allegedly recovered a spoon with residue, a syringe, a broken glass pipe and several small baggies with white residue that had been located in the search. The spoon tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.

The resident, 35-year-old Nakia Wells of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. A child also lived in the residence, Bauer said. Because of the accessibility of the drug paraphernalia to the child, Wells also was cited for child abuse. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

On Nov. 18, Wells was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 5 years of probation for delivery of hydrocodone, a Class 2 felony.

Tags

In other news

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic

BOLTERDALEN, Norway (AP) — Out of the dark, frozen vastness in this Arctic valley, a chorus of barks and howls trumpeted the return of Green Dog's oldest puppies from a dogsledding training run through the polar night on Tuesday afternoon.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's…

Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court.