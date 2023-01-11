A woman who is less than two months into a five-year probation sentence was arrested on Tuesday.
At 10:18 a.m., Norfolk police officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of South First Street to assist a Nebraska state probation officer, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The probation officer had been searching the residence of a probationer and located drug paraphernalia, Bauer said.
After officers arrived, they allegedly recovered a spoon with residue, a syringe, a broken glass pipe and several small baggies with white residue that had been located in the search. The spoon tested positive for suspected methamphetamine.
The resident, 35-year-old Nakia Wells of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. A child also lived in the residence, Bauer said. Because of the accessibility of the drug paraphernalia to the child, Wells also was cited for child abuse. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
On Nov. 18, Wells was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 5 years of probation for delivery of hydrocodone, a Class 2 felony.