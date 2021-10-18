A reported domestic incident early Saturday morning resulted in a Norfolk woman being taken into custody.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a disturbance at an apartment in the 100 block of East Park Avenue. It was reported that a female had attempted to light the inside of the apartment on fire and that she was armed with a knife.
Upon officers' arrival, Bauer said, they observed a male and female inside the apartment in a physical altercation. The female was in possession of a kitchen knife, according to Bauer. Officers also observed smoke inside the apartment. The male and female were separated and the female was identified as 43-year-old Rita Diedrich of Norfolk.
The male told police that they both lived in the apartment and that Diedrich attempted to light the apartment on fire using the stovetop. He also said Diedrich had used several plastic bottles and her own purse in an attempt to kindle the fire.
All of these burnt items were located in the apartment, Bauer said. Diedrich was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.
She was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.