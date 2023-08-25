Norfolk police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted a man in front of a child early Friday morning.

At 12:12 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 200 block of West Park Avenue for a physical disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The male caller reported that he was being assaulted by a female.

When officers arrived, the man was standing outside with his child. He had a visible cut on his lip and blood on his teeth, Bauer said. The alleged victim said he had been in a verbal argument with Ellianah Pontious, 28, of Norfolk and that the argument escalated to Pontious attacking him.

The man had a recording of the incident on his phone and provided it to police. Officers then had contact with Pontious and questioned her about the incident. She was not cooperative answering questions, Bauer said. Officers also questioned the child, who corroborated the alleged victim's story.

Pontious was placed under arrest on suspicion of second-offense third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

