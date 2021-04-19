A Norfolk woman was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend during an argument that turned physical.
On Friday, Norfolk police were called to the 900 block of South 16th Street for a physical disturbance between a male and female, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release from the Norfolk Police Division. It was reported that the female was armed with a knife and popping the tires on the male’s vehicle.
When officers arrived, Bauer said, they saw a large kitchen knife lying near the sidewalk leading from the front of the house to the driveway. They then had contact with 27-year-old Jessica Arredondo of Norfolk, and a male subject. In speaking with the two, officers learned that there had been an argument over Arredondo driving as they believed that her license currently was suspended.
The male had the car keys and would not give them to her, Bauer said. During the argument, Arredondo allegedly kicked the male several times and hit him in the left eye. The male then attempted to leave the residence, but Arredondo allegedly grabbed the kitchen knife and raised it over her head, directed toward the male.
Bauer said as the male continued to leave the residence, Arredondo threw the knife toward him and past his head.
Arredondo was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.