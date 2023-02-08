A woman who was convicted last year of second-degree assault was arrested by Norfolk police on the same charge early Wednesday.

At 1:36 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had contact with a man who stated he had been assaulted by Lindsay Johnson, 39, of Norfolk.

The man told police that, during an argument, Johnson grabbed a baseball bat and swung it at him. The man said he blocked the swing with his hands but was struck in the knee. His hands and knee were red and swollen, Bauer said.

Officers attempted to speak with Johnson, but she refused to talk with officers. Johnson was placed under arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Johnson was convicted by a jury in March 2022 of second-degree assault and misdemeanor child abuse stemming from an incident in which she berated a 5-year-old child and threw a chair at the 5-year-old’s father, injuring him.

Johnson was sentenced last June to 10 months in jail but bonded out of jail less than two weeks into her sentence while she appealed her case. Court documents show that Johnson’s appeal is still pending.

