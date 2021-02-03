A woman who had multiple active warrants was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a suspected assault in downtown Norfolk.
On Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a business in 100 block of North Fifth Street for a disturbance in which a woman had allegedly assaulted a man, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release.
As police arrived, a woman exited the rear of the building, Bauer said, and went back inside the business after noticing the responding police officers. Police followed her and she entered the bathroom and remained inside for several minutes. Because of the assault investigation, the woman was asked for her identification, according to the release. She initially refused to identify herself and tried to leave, Bauer said, but officers prevented her from escaping.
The woman eventually provided a name to the officer, but officers did not believe her as they recognized her as Deborah Brandt, 48, homeless. Brandt, who police knew had active warrants for her arrest, had to be handcuffed to prevent her from continued attempts to leave the building while they confirmed her identity, Bauer said.
During the handcuffing, Brandt continued to resist and pull away from the officers, he said. After her identity was confirmed, Brandt was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, criminal impersonation and two Madison County arrest warrants. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.