A 38-year-old Norfolk woman has been sentenced to prison following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James Kube sentenced Michelle Ellenberger to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections during Stanton County District Court proceedings on Monday. Ellenberger originally was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office last year following a traffic stop on Highway 275 east of Norfolk.
Appearing for court on Monday, Ellenberger was ordered to take a drug test, but she provided a sample that appeared to be manipulated. She then refused to take a second test.
Kube ordered her to take another test, and she tested positive for alcohol, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Ellenberger’s attorney requested to continue with her sentencing even with the positive test. Kube agreed and gave her the prison sentence along with 12 months of post-release supervision.
IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS, 30-year-old Kelsey Gray of Norfolk was sentenced to 12 months in prison following the revocation of her probation on a possession of cocaine conviction earlier this year in Stanton County District Court. She was placed on probation following conviction for her original arrest in 2022 by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop on Highway 275 near Stanton. Gray failed to appear in court for sentencing earlier this year and was arrested on an arrest warrant by the sheriff’s office.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Driving during revocation
— Joshua Johnson, 40, Wisner, sentenced to a $5,000 fine and $147 in court costs after being sentenced for driving during revocation (Class IV felony) on a 15-year license revocation.
Class IV felony theft
— Brad Tuttle, 53, Hubbard, was sentenced for theft (Class IV felony) to a 71 days in jail with credit for time served, a $1,000 fine and 12 months of post-release supervision.
Theft by unlawful taking
— Justin Robinson, 43, Columbus, pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking (Class I misdemeanor) and first degree criminal trespass (Class I misdemeanor) after a felony burglary tools possession charge was dismissed as part of a plea-agreement.
Probabtion violation
— Zachary Price, 37, Madison County Jail, appeared on two separate probation of violation counts and plead not guilty to both. During the Zoom hearing Price became very agitated after a bond reduction was denied by Judge Kube and began to use excessive profanity towards the judge, court and Stanton County and he had to be removed from the Zoom hearing by deputies. As a result of his verbal tirade, Price was given 30 days in jail on each case after being found in contempt of court that are to be served consecutively.
Possession of methamphetamine (Class IV felony) and obstructing a police officer (Class 1 misdemeanor)
— Kyle Kirstine, 41, Madison County Jail, entered not guilty pleas. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Driving while intoxicated, third offense (Class IV felony); third degree domestic assault (Class I misdemeanor), and disturbing the peace (Class III misdemeanor).
— Coty Payne, 32, Stanton entered not guilty pleas. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Terroristic threats (Class IV felony); use of a weapon to commit a felony (Class III felony).
— Saafa Mohammed, 23, Norfolk entered not guilty. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Possession of methamphetamine (Class IV felony)
— Rueben Longoria, 24, Wayne entered a not guilty plea. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Class IV felony), willful reckless driving (Class I misdemeanor), obstructing a police officer (Class I misdemeanor) and speeding.
— Jesse Nettell, 37, Omaha, entered not guilty pleas.
Possession of cocaine (Class IV felony) and possession of marijuana (Class III misdemeanor)
— Kenneth Smith, 46, Osmond, failed to appear for court. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
All the above listed cases were investigated by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office.