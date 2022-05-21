A Norfolk woman was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for conspiracy to distribute meth.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 37-year-old Nicole Peterson was sentenced in federal court to 120 months for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
On March 30, 2019, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a building in Kearney, according to a news release. The building had been converted into makeshift living quarters by co-defendant Rodney Randolph. Peterson and Josiah Negley also were present in the building.
The search by law enforcement resulted in the seizure of 117 grams of meth. The three defendants admitted to getting pounds of methamphetamine from Colorado to distribute in Kearney.
Randolph has pleaded guilty and is scheduled for sentencing on Friday, July 29. Negley is awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.