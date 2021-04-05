STANTON — A 19-year-old Norfolk woman was one of several people sentenced here in district court Monday morning.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erica Ober last fall following a traffic stop in Stanton. On Monday, Ober was sentenced to more than 6 months in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Caleb Blomberg, 31, of Columbus and Nicholas Walker, 26, homeless, also appeared in court.
Blomberg plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated — third offense. The sheriff’s office arrested him last summer during an early morning traffic stop in Stanton.
Walker was arrested in December along with a co-defendant during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a large number of stolen credit cards, checks and social security cards. He plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of a blank financial device.