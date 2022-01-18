Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Tuttle to 71 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Tuttle will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On July 14, 2019, Tuttle possessed about 13 grams of methamphetamine at the Ohiya casino in Niobrara, which is within the Santee Indian Reservation. After Tuttle entered the casino, she dropped two baggies of methamphetamine on the floor.
Officers responded and made contact with Tuttle. When confronted by officers, Tuttle threw two drug pipes in the trash. Officers searched Tuttle’s vehicle in the parking lot and located more baggies of methamphetamine, oxycodone, alprazolam, lorazepam and methylphenidate.
Tuttle was arrested at the scene and later released. Tuttle intended to distribute methamphetamine that she possessed at the casino, according to court records.
On Oct. 22, 2019, officers made contact with Tuttle in a parking lot in Norfolk. She had an active arrest warrant. When police were arresting her, Tuttle dropped a plastic baggie with methamphetamine. On her person was a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue. In her purse was methamphetamine, a scale, small empty baggies and marijuana.
In total, she possessed about 7 grams of methamphetamine, and Tuttle intended to distribute the methamphetamine, court records indicate.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nebraska State Patrol, the Santee Police Department and the Norfolk Police Division.