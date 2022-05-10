NELIGH — An officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday is still under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
In a press release issued Monday, Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler said the investigation thus far indicates injuries were sustained by Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright, 47, and a female motorist, Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk.
Both individuals were taken by ambulance to Antelope Memorial Hospital for treatment. Auld later was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for further care for her injuries.
The incident, which involved Auld, the Neligh Police Department and Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on the west end of Neligh early Sunday afternoon.