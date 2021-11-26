A Norfolk woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day accident on Highway 81 late Thursday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of the accident just south of the Highway 98 junction. At the scene, it was discovered there had been a two-vehicle fatality accident. An investigation at the scene found that a northbound GMC Envoy driven by 26-year-old Amanda Thackston, Norfolk, crossed the center line in front of a southbound Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer. The semi was being driven by 62-year-old Kenneth Schanche, Lesterville, South Dakota.

The semi, owned by Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., sustained severe front-end damage. Thackston’s vehicle was a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing. Seatbelts were not in use by the victim, and next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office, Pierce Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce Rescue, Pierce Fire and Hadar Fire all responded.

