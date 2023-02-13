An alleged assault was the beginning of a Norfolk woman’s troubles over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they had contact with a male and with Jessica L. Elznic, 45, of Norfolk. The male reported that Elznic was acting erratically by yelling and threatening him. Elznic allegedly had barricaded herself in a bedroom and was yelling at the officers through the door. Eventually she opened the door and stated that she was planning on leaving, Bauer said.
While officers were still on the scene, Elznic assaulted the male by striking him in the stomach, Bauer said. Officers placed her under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and disturbing the peace.
While officers were handcuffing her, Bauer said, she pulled way and resisted their attempts. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. In addition to the assault charge, she was cited on suspicion of resisting arrest.