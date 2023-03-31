Highway 275 accident

About 2:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene, which is about a mile east of the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, or about 8 miles west of Norfolk and 2 miles northeast of Battle Creek.

 Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

A Norfolk woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a Thursday afternoon crash between Battle Creek and Norfolk.

About 2:40 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 275 near mile marker 67, said Trooper Greg Lammers with the Nebraska State Patrol. The location of the crash is about a mile east of the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, or about 8 miles west of Norfolk and 2 miles northeast of Battle Creek.

Lammers said Crystal Hayes, 23, was westbound on Highway 275 when her 2002 GMC Denali slightly entered the median. Hayes then overcorrected, and her vehicle began to leave the roadway on the north side of the highway, Lammers said.

Hayes again corrected her vehicle, which entered the median a second time, causing Hayes to lose control of the Denali. The vehicle then crossed into the eastbound lanes and rolled several times before coming to rest near a fence about 50 feet from the highway in the eastbound ditch. Lammers said Hayes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue transported Hayes to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk before she was later airlifted to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, Hayes’ condition was considered to be “extremely critical,” Lammers said.

Battle Creek Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

