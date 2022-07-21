Natalie James of Norfolk graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program July 15 in Madison County District Court.

James had her charge dismissed as a result of her graduation from drug court. She then offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.

Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. A specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure is utilized in the program.

