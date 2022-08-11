Taylor Steffensmeier learned of congenital diaphragmatic hernia after being born with this life-threatening birth defect, and that has inspired her to share her journey.
CDH is a birth defect that affects more than 52,000 children worldwide every year. During gestation, the diaphragm fails to fully form, often allowing abdominal organs to reach the chest cavity and restrict lung growth. There is a 50% chance of survival with CDH, and the cause is still unknown.
Steffensmeier, who lives in Norfolk, was recently featured on the “CDH Radio Show,” a weekly podcast run by CDH International, the world’s largest charity for congenital diaphragmatic hernia. The family also will be featured on the CDH Telethon on April 19, 2023, which is global Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness Day.
"I was born with undiagnosed LCDH (left-sided congenital diaphragmatic hernia) at a rural hospital. I was intubated and transported to a bigger hospital — the only hospital in the state at the time that had ECMO, which they only had one machine,” Steffensmeier said. “Thankfully, when I needed it, no one else was on it. I have had six diaphragm repairs, the last at the age of 20."
Steffensmeier shares of what she remembers of her times in the hospital.
"Thankfully I don't remember my NICU experience nor my first four diaphragm repairs. I remember my fifth repair; I was 7 years old at the time and my sixth repair, I was 20 years old at the time. My parents were my rocks. They taught me to stay strong, keep faith and not to let surgery stop me from reaching my goals. I graduated two years after my last repair with my BSN (bachelor of science in nursing)."
Since then, Steffensmeier said she had been “blessed and live a pretty ‘normal’ life. I have been blessed to be able to carry two babies, and I work part time as a nurse. Other than the scars, others wouldn't know I was ever sick. I have lived with chronic pain ever since my last repair, and I tire easier than most my age, but I don't let it stop me or slow me down."
Since then, she has gone on to work as an RN on a floor at a hospital and also given birth to two healthy children. And she credits CDH International with helping her on the journey.
"CDH International has helped me meet other adult survivors, find people who understand and can relate to things I face that others don't understand. CDH International has helped me share my story and give hope to others."
According to CDH International, congenital diaphragmatic hernia is as common as cystic fibrosis and spina bifida but has little awareness and funding.
CDH International has its headquarters in North Carolina, helping more than 6,500 CDH families in all 50 states and 74 countries, through patient services, raising awareness and funding and participating in global research. Its mission is to support affected families, facilitate research, and raise awareness for congenital diaphragmatic hernia.
* * *
Want to donate?
If you would like to learn more or to make a donation in honor of Taylor Steffensmeier, visit http://www.cdhi.org