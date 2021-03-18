Renée McClymont of Norfolk was recently elected to Humanities Nebraska Foundation board of directors.
According to a press release provided by the organization, McClymont is an avid pursuer of history in all its forms. She has a bachelor’s degree in history, anthropology and secondary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her family’s favorite vacation destinations are presidential libraries. Her most recent visit was to President Eisenhower’s library in his hometown of Abilene, Kansas.
McClymont works with her husband and son raising beef cattle near Norfolk. Both families have been in production agriculture for many years.
Humanities Nebraska’s core programs include awarding major and mini grants for humanities-related projects in communities across the state and giving hundreds of presentations to libraries, schools and other community groups. In addition, Humanities Nebraska supports Prime Time Family Reading, Capitol Forum on America’s Future for high school students studying global issues, a Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibitions from the Smithsonian and much more.