A local woman was arrested Monday after police allegedly found meth in her possession while serving a warrant on another subject.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that at 3:35 p.m. on Monday, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted subject at an apartment in east Norfolk. While there, they spoke with the resident of the apartment who was identified as Tiffany M. O’Meara, 30, of Norfolk.
O’Meara allowed officers to search the apartment for the individual, according to the release. While the wanted individual was not located, Bauer said, officers saw a glass pipe and syringe on top of a dresser. Several small baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue and multiple syringes also were recovered from the living room floor. These items tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said. O’Meara was questioned and then arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.