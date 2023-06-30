The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Norfolk woman early Friday morning on suspicion of a felonious drunken driving charge.
Around midnight Friday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle traveling westbound entering Stanton County on Highway 275 that was driving erratically and appeared to be dragging a rear bumper on the roadway, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The vehicle was located and stopped near Pilger. The driver, Candi Kraut, 53, of Norfolk was allegedly found to be intoxicated. Kraut disclosed that she had struck an irrigation unit somewhere in Cuming County with her vehicle, causing damage to her car, Unger said.
She was booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of fourth-offense DUI and careless driving and was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.