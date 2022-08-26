A Norfolk woman with multiple DUI convictions was arrested on Wednesday in Stanton County for allegedly driving drunk.

About 8:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a woman on a county road just southeast of Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The woman, 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson, was allegedly driving with a revoked license and was further found to be driving while intoxicated.

Johnson was placed under arrest and booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of driving during suspension and third-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). She was later released from custody after posting a cash bond and has an initial court appearance in September, Unger said.

Tags

In other news

‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Wayne

‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Wayne

WAYNE — Wayne State will welcome 2018 “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe to campus at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for a concert to close out the first week of classes. The free event, which is open to the public, will be in the college’s Willow Bowl amphitheater.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and Russia's invasion of its neighbor reaching the six-month mark, warnings that Moscow might try to spoil the national holiday by attacking significant government and civilian targets caused unease in the war-weary country Tuesday.

Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record

Teen pilot on track for solo global flight world record

CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian-British teenage pilot was on track Tuesday to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane as he landed in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

ALTIMORE (AP) — On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia.

Traffic to shift on Benjamin Avenue

Traffic to shift on Benjamin Avenue

Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street toward First Street continues to progress, and motorists will notice a change in traffic beginning Thursday as work moves to the north.

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses.

Large section of smoldering Beirut port silos collapses

Large section of smoldering Beirut port silos collapses

BEIRUT (AP) — Another significant section of the devastated Beirut Port silos collapsed on Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust. No injuries were reported — the area had been long evacuated — but the collapse was another painful reminder of the horrific August 2020 explosion.