A Norfolk woman with multiple DUI convictions was arrested on Wednesday in Stanton County for allegedly driving drunk.
About 8:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a woman on a county road just southeast of Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The woman, 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson, was allegedly driving with a revoked license and was further found to be driving while intoxicated.
Johnson was placed under arrest and booked at the sheriff’s office on suspicion of driving during suspension and third-offense driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). She was later released from custody after posting a cash bond and has an initial court appearance in September, Unger said.