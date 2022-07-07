A Norfolk woman who was previously wanted on Madison County warrants was arrested this week in Stanton County.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was advised by an off-duty Norfolk police officer that a woman, identified as 37-year-old Lindy Rath, was inside a Stanton business and that she had multiple confirmed felony arrest warrants out of Madison County.
Rath left the business and drove west out of Stanton on Highway 24, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The vehicle was observed by the sheriff’s office on Highway 24, and a high-risk traffic stop was undertaken. Rath then was taken into custody without incident before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The warrants were for drug violations and failure to appear.