A Norfolk woman was arrested Sunday evening after police received a report of domestic assault.
Norfolk police took a domestic assault report from a man Sunday evening. The victim said he was assaulted by Abigail Coe, 31, of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The victim said Cole entered his bedroom and struck him twice with a baseball bat. The victim got the bat away from Coe and started recording the incident on his phone, Bauer said.
The victim’s video shows Coe continuing to physically assault the victim. The victim left the residence for the Norfolk Police Division, where an officer reviewed the video and made contact with Coe at the residence, Bauer said.
Coe was questioned about the incident and then arrested in connection with second-degree assault. The bat also was found at the scene, Bauer said.
Bauer said Coe was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.