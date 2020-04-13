Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk woman has been arrested following a burglary last week.

Norfolk police officers responded to a burglary at a business in the 100 block of Madison Avenue last Thursday. Cash had been taken from the business, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

Video showed a woman entering the business at about 2 a.m. the same day. Officers recognized the woman in the video as Michael Johnson, 33, Bauer said.

When officers made contact with Johnson at her residence, she was still wearing the same clothes that were seen in the video, Bauer said.

Officers questioned Johnson and arrested her in connection with burglary. She was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

