One woman was arrested and another was cited Thursday night after police found marijuana in their vehicle.
Norfolk police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Kaylee Rawlings, 28, on the 600 block of South 12th Street shortly after 8:30 Thursday night for a headlight that was out, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
A check of Rawling’s license showed that it had been revoked. During this contact, the officer could smell burnt marijuana in the vehicle, Bauer said.
There were two passengers in the vehicle, Nicole Fitzgerald, 31, of Stanton, and a 13-year-old juvenile, Bauer said.
The officer searched the vehicle and found partially smoked handmade marijuana cigarillo, two marijuana pipes with residue, two empty plastic baggies with residue and several THC cartridges, Bauer said.
All three occupants were questioned about the marijuana, Bauer said.
Fitzgerald was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Bauer said.
Rawlings was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was housed at Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.