Police Action

A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine on Monday.

A Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Fourth Street for a stop sign violation. The driver was identified as Rachael Menish, 23, of Norfolk. A check of her license showed it was revoked, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

Menish was arrested in relation to driving during revocation. In a subsequent search, several small packets of methamphetamine were found. She also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

In other news

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge on Monday revised a recent court ruling that threatened to hold up thousands of utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but left in place a requirement for new oil and gas pipelines to undergo further environmental review.