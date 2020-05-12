A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine on Monday.
A Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Fourth Street for a stop sign violation. The driver was identified as Rachael Menish, 23, of Norfolk. A check of her license showed it was revoked, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
Menish was arrested in relation to driving during revocation. In a subsequent search, several small packets of methamphetamine were found. She also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.