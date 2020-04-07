Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with methamphetamine Monday night.

Norfolk police arrived at a business in the 1300 block of Ta-Ha-Zouka Road a little before midnight Monday for a welfare check. Employees at the business were worried about a woman who had been loitering in the business for long time, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

Officers made contact with the woman, who was identified as Michael Brittinie Johnson, 33, of Norfolk. Officers searched Johnson and found a glass pipe in her coat pocket. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Johnson was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.

