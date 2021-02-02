A Norfolk woman was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol called the Norfolk Police Division for assistance shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday at a residence in the 600 block of East Walnut Avenue, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

A probation officer found a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance while searching the residence, Bauer said. Officers tested the substance, which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Holly K. Andersen, 22, Norfolk was arrested in connection to possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

