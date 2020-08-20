NDN Arrested action 2

NORFOLK — A Norfolk woman was arrested after the Norfolk Police Division was called to assist in a search on Wednesday.

The police were called to a residence by a probation officer to help during a search of a probationer’s home. The probation officer had found a straw with white powder on it inside a cigarette container, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, and 36-year-old Melissa Walter of Norfolk was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said.

She was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

