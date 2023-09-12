Norfolk police arrested a woman on Monday who allegedly committed an unprovoked assault.
At 12:50 p.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Norfolk Avenue for an assault report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers located a woman who reported that Josie Auld, 39, of Norfolk had struck her with a maintenance cart before kicking and punching her, causing a cut to her arm.
The alleged victim said there had been no provocation on her part and that Auld’s attack was random. Bauer said officers located and detained Auld, who appeared irate and was not making sense when communicating with officers.
Auld was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.