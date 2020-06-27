MADISON — Schuyler Calderon, 32, of Norfolk appeared in Madison County District Court for arraignment on Friday afternoon.
Calderon, formerly Schuyler Teboe, is charged with driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving under revocation and habitual criminal. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Calderon was originally supposed to appear before the court over a year ago, but she never appeared.
Judge Mark Johnson forfeited her original bond and set the new bond at 10% of $40,000.
Calderon was taken into custody on her outstanding Madison County warrant, along with warrants from two other Nebraska counties on Thursday night. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested her near Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area.