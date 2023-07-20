MADISON — A Norfolk woman who terminated her pregnancy last year and later participated in the burning and burial of the remains was sentenced to jail and probation on Thursday.
Celeste Burgess, 19, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation for prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison.
With good behavior, Burgess will serve 53 days in jail before she is released.
She pleaded guilty on May 22 and, in exchange for her plea, had misdemeanor charges of concealing another person’s death and false reporting dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Burgess, who was 17 at the time of her offense.
Burgess was charged last June after police learned that she was involved in the illegal burial of her unborn baby in April 2022. She initially was charged in juvenile court but had her case transferred to district court last July.
Former Norfolk Police Detective Ben McBride said he began investigating the death and subsequent disposal of the remains on April 26, 2022. One of Celeste Burgess’ co-workers notified a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol that Burgess, a day earlier, had discussed having experienced a miscarriage and needing to “dig the body up and burn the baby’s body.”
McBride learned that Burgess and her mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess, had gone to a Winnebago hospital on March 8, 2022, for medical care relevant to the pregnancy.
Celeste Burgess was 23 weeks and 2 days pregnant at the time of the appointment, and medical records indicated that the baby had been experiencing “normal” growth, McBride said.
Testimony from former Norfolk police detective McBride last June revealed that Jessica Burgess ordered “Pregnot” pills on eBay in March 2022 — pills that would allow her daughter to terminate her pregnancy.
The Burgesses then enacted a plan to bury the remains at a rural location north of Norfolk. Evidence at Jessica Burgess’ preliminary hearing last year indicated that the mother and daughter buried the remains three different times and also attempted to burn the remains after the second exhumation.
Last July, a then 22-year-old man pleaded no contest to attempted concealing a death, a Class 3 misdemeanor, after he lent support to the Burgesses by providing them with transportation to and from the multiple burial sites.
Social media messages between the Burgesses obtained by McBride through a search warrant show that the two-pill order arrived on April 20, 2022. Jessica Burgess then instructed Celeste through messages to take one pill designed to stop hormone functions, wait 24 hours, then take the other pill that would complete the termination of the pregnancy.
“Celeste then made a comment along the lines of, ‘We burn the evidence when it comes out,’ and (Jessica Burgess) said, ‘Yes,’ ” McBride testified.
Celeste Burgess told police that she had a miscarriage in the shower on April 22, 2022. McBride said further review of her messages showed that she told friends in a group chat that “they were going to bury the baby’s body.”
The man who aided the Burgesses with disposing of the remains revealed that the body had been buried three times — twice at the property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
The man said that, after the second burial, the Burgesses made the decision to burn the body and obtained the necessary supplies to do so. The burning was not as successful as they wanted, McBride said, so they decided that the body again needed to be buried.
The burials and burning all took place from April 22 to April 25, 2022.
An unwanted pregnancy
Celeste Burgess told Kube on Thursday that she was unhappy with her pregnancy since she first learned about it. She said she had been in an abusive relationship and did not want to share a child with the man who had impregnated her.
She initially told police that she had not taken Pregnot pills. When asked by Kube why she said that, Burgess said that she didn’t know what the pills were called. Further, she said, she had been taking medication for separate medical issues that had the potential to terminate her pregnancy.
But text messages exchanged between the Burgesses indicated that Celeste Burgess knew the purpose of the Pregnot pills and that she and her mother buried and burned the remains to hide any evidence. Kube asked Celeste why she took the steps she did and if she was coerced by other adults.
“I was honestly scared at the time,” she said. “I didn't know what to do. I freaked out. I didn't know what way to turn at all after everything had happened. And I wanted to do the right thing. But then I didn't know if what I was doing at the time was the right thing. I do regret my decisions very much.”
She said that she was not coerced by her mother nor any other adult.
The judge also asked Burgess if she ever considered having the remains cremated or whether to organize a funeral. Burgess said that her family had struggled financially and that she believed they would not be able to afford funeral costs.
Burgess also detailed mental illnesses she has long suffered with, but she acknowledged that her actions were caused by a series of poor choices.
The 19-year-old also acknowledged that she had since given birth to a child, and later had her parental rights terminated.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said there were several things mentioned by Burgess in the pre-sentence investigation report and in court that “aren’t true at all.”
Smith detailed text messages sent by Burgess, including one that said, “I can’t wait to get rid of this thing so I can wear skinny jeans again.”
And it was clear, Smith said, that Burgess wasn’t tricked into taking the Pregnot pills. She knew full well what she was doing, having sent messages about receiving the pills and taking them, telling her mother, “It’s happening now.”
With regard to the disposal of the remains, Smith said it was a “terrible thing for everybody, especially the (deceased) boy.”
He said that the Burgesses had purchased apple-flavored barbecue briquettes so that the odor of the burning remains would not be as unpleasant.
“Nothing done afterwards was showing any respect to the dead boy or to the laws or to the public,” he said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said that the defense wasn’t going to explain why things happened or excuse any of it because of Celeste Burgess’ young age and her poor mental health.
“And I think, looking back now, she regrets every step that she took during this course of events,” Hartner said.
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider probation for Burgess, telling the judge that she has no prior criminal history and that she has overcome several obstacles since she was first charged.
“I think probation is going to add that additional guidance that perhaps she needs to encourage her to keep addressing her mental health or mental health medication needs,” Hartner said.
Burgess, in tears, told Kube she was afraid of being taken away from her family and that she was ready to turn her life around.
“And I'd really like to see — instead of getting locked up — I would really want a chance to actually prove to everyone that I could be a good person,” she said.
Kube described the Burgesses’ cases as ones that have been “difficult for a lot of people.”
“Things like this just don't happen very often,” the judge said. “... I don't get the impression, from reading all the reports in the pre-sentence investigation report, that there was some kind of physical health issue that was going on. I tried to talk to you about that a little bit, and you confirmed that you just didn't want this baby, you didn't want this pregnancy based on the person that got you pregnant.
“And maybe that's why it's especially concerning to a lot of people. It wasn't just a wrong decision, it was a wrong decision that involves human life, or at least the life that was living inside of you.”
Kube acknowledged that Burgess was 17 at the time and that she has been dealing with mental illness, adding that she has no prior criminal history. The pre-sentence investigation also indicated that she is not criminal-minded.
What’s next
On July 7, Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty to prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, performing an abortion 20 weeks past gestation and false reporting. She is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Friday, Sept. 22, and faces up to five years in prison.
The Burgesses’ cases have caught the eye of pro- and anti-abortion activists, politicians and large media outlets across the country.
The mother and daughter’s legal proceedings have progressed amid a time in which the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, and several states have passed laws that have placed tight restrictions on abortion access, igniting debate and, at times, large protests.
At the time Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy was terminated, Nebraska law prohibited anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion at 20 weeks past gestation.
The Nebraska Legislature has since passed LB 574, which banned abortions at 12 weeks past gestation. Gov. Jim Pillen signed the bill into law on May 22.