Norfolk will not be call site Wednesday

Due to a positive COVID-19 test for a Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District staff member, the Norfolk conference call site for the NED, Inc. and NENEDD meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, will be closed.

NENEDD encourages those who want to attend a meeting to go to one of the following locations:

1. West Point Chamber of Commerce – 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point.

2. City of Hartington Offices – Conference Room, 107 W. State St., Hartington.

3. The Wakefield Civic Center – 407 E. Seventh St., Wakefield.

4. City of Columbus – First Floor Mayor’s Office, 2424 14th St., Columbus.

