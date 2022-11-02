The ownership of the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk announced on Wednesday morning, in conjunction with the City of Norfolk, new store additions coming to the mall facility.
“Norfolk’s growth and vibrancy motivated us to invest in the community and help deliver new offerings to its strong retail market,” said Andres Sevilla, founder and CEO of North King’s Highway LLC, which acquired the Sunset Plaza last December.
“For months, we’ve undertaken facility renovations to prepare for new tenants. Today, we are excited to announce that Planet Fitness is a signed new tenant. In addition, retail stores Kohl’s and T.J. Maxx are in final stages of negotiations as new tenants. Other additions are forthcoming, and those will be announced as soon as it is appropriate,” according to a press release Wednesday morning.
“We would also like to note with appreciation and admiration the recent significant investments that existing tenants have made to grow and expand their businesses. All in all, a bright future exists for a new and improved Sunset Plaza,” Sevilla said in the release.
Sevilla said renovation work would continue over the winter months to make way for new store openings in the spring. More than 100,000 square feet of interior remodeling work is ongoing as well as new exterior storefronts for the new tenants.
“Retail recruitment has been a top economic growth priority,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Norfolk has one of the strongest retail pull markets in the state, meaning many people across our region come to Norfolk to shop.”
Moenning said in the release that the new additions, and others to come, would greatly enhance the city’s position as a regional retail destination.
“This elevates our quality of life, helps us retain population and attract newcomers, and helps expand our sales tax base which assists us in providing better public services,” Moenning said.