From early morning to mid-afternoon Wednesday, a construction crew worked diligently in west Norfolk to dismantle the town’s water tower. They worked from the top down, beginning with taking apart the dome and ending with taking down the legs.

The tower, near 25th Street and Prospect Avenue, hadn’t been used by the city for water-related purposes for many years and most recently had been used to support antennas for telecommunications companies. Talk of tearing down the water tower dates back at least a decade. At that time, city officials estimated the cost to repaint it at $300,000, while a new tower would cost around $200,000.

In other news

