City of Norfolk Water Division

THE CITY of Norfolk Water Division won the 2021 Safety Award. Shown in the photo above are staff members Dennis Watts (from left), David Hasebroock, Jerry Halsey, Pat Ruitenburg, Brian Hamik, Toby Konopasek, Byron Wylie and Baldemar Sanchez.

 Courtesy photo

The Norfolk Water Division brought home hardware from the annual American Water Works Association (AWWA) Conference in Kearney.

Chad Roberts, water treatment plant supervisor, received the Nebraska Section AWWA George Fuller Award, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk. The award is presented annually by the AWWA to the sections' respective selected members for their distinguished service to the water supply field in commemoration of the engineering skill, diplomatic talent and leadership that characterized the life of George Warren Fuller.

Chad Roberts

Chad Roberts

CHAD ROBERTS, water treatment plant supervisor, received an award for his distinguished service to the water supply field.

Roberts started his career in the drinking water industry 24 years ago and has served with true commitment, professionalism and passion for the work involved in the drinking water field.

“It has always been a dream to achieve this honor. Now to be included with the past awardees, it’s a great honor,” Roberts said. “It’s these past awardees that helped me change my direction in this profession; it started as a job, change to a career, then it became a passion.”

Also, the City of Norfolk Water Division received the 2021 Safety Award. The City of Norfolk was evaluated on its safety record, safety program and safety training.

A few highlights of the Norfolk safety program are monthly safety talks, training, up-to-date safety equipment and a lone worker program for employees that are working alone.

“We have a great team that pays attention to safety details daily. It’s this attention that earned this award; it truly is a team award,” Roberts said.

