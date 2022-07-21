If voters are willing, the Norfolk Sanitary District will be history following the November general election.
The sanitary district board, which consists of three members, voted recently to put the issue before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The district board consists of Jerry Nordeen, Jim Lange and Bob Nelson. Mark Fitzgerald of Norfolk is its attorney.
Fitzgerald said after legislation passed earlier this year in the Nebraska Legislature, disbanding became an option. The Norfolk Sanitary District, which is 104 years old, primarily controls Corporation Gulch. When the district was created, the gulch was mostly out of city limits.
Fitzgerald said then-state Sen. Mike Flood added provisions this year to another bill to make it possible to get rid of sanitary districts. The provisions stated that if a sanitary district was dissolved, responsibilities would pass onto the city and a riverfront development district.
Norfolk does have a riverfront development district, so the city will take over the responsibility for Corporation Gulch, and the riverfront development district will take over the assets and responsibilities of the Norfolk Sanitary District — if voters agree.
For those unfamiliar, Corporation Gulch begins in northern Norfolk and drains most of the city. It was made to include excess flows from Skyview Lake, as well as from other areas of town. It has been paved to help prevent erosion and move water quicker.
The City of Norfolk conducted a special election to create the district to control flooding and drainage in 1918.
Nordeen, who is the third generation of his family to serve on the board, said the vote to create the district was 535 in favor and 164 against. The others in Nordeen’s family were Bill Birkholz, his grandfather, and his father, John Nordeen.
The district most recently has participated in the riverwalk project, and the district has two repair jobs on Corporation Gulch that totaled just under $200,000.
The Norfolk Sanitary District raises its funds through a property tax levy. The levy in recent years has been about .062 cents per $100 of valuation or about 6.2 cents for every $1,000 of valuation.
The Norfolk Sanitary District covers mostly the City of Norfolk limits and includes two small pieces just outside the city limits, both to the north and south.
Nordeen, who is the board chairman, said it is becoming more difficult to find people willing to serve on the board, although it is an elected position.
“We have to appoint people,” he said. “Nobody really wants to run for this. It’s just not worth it for anybody to do it.”
The City of Norfolk now has the tools to do the work — engineering, staff and legal. It seems to make sense to get the city to take over, which it is willing to do, Nordeen said.
Fitzgerald said the Norfolk Sanitary District has been working with the City of Norfolk for years and has contracts with the city for such things as some of the maintenance. Sometimes the district does part, and sometimes the city does part.
“It was feeling redundant,” Fitzgerald said. “The city has public works people and other people who are doing the same kinds of things that we’re doing, and it just seemed like having a separate sanitary district in a city the size of Norfolk to be working with drainage and flood control was redundant. As far as I know, this may be the last sanitary district that exists within a city in the state of Nebraska.”
As cities grew, public works departments replaced special districts like this one. Among other things, the district worked with the city on the flood control channel of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in the 1960s.
Lange said the district has worked effectively and efficiently and was called for a century ago.
“We were less than 10,000 people then,” Lange said. “We’re more than 150% that size now. And with the last annexation, almost all of the district is incorporated within the city.”
All the board members and Fitzgerald said they hope voters will see the need now to get rid of the district.
In the past, some of the board members who also served on the board for a long time were Rans Roman, Lowell Jenny and J.R. Mapes.
Fitzgerald said if voters do indeed vote to dissolve it, the board and him will work with the city to make sure it is a smooth hand-off.
“It seems like it probably is time,” Fitzgerald said, “even though I think it has worked well.”
Nordeen agreed. “It kind of has to go the way of the buggy whip,” he said.