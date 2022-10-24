Norfolk voters to decide on community improvement bond issue

Throughout the ongoing debate over a proposed community improvement bond issue, which would raise local sales tax by 1/2% over the next 20 years, opponents to the measure have claimed that it’s a matter of determining “wants” versus “needs” for the City of Norfolk.
Mayor Josh Moenning says, in his opinion, all of the proposed development initiatives in the proposed $68-million measure are needed in the community.
“I know that comes up...needs versus wants in our community. In my mind, these are all community needs,” Moenning said in an interview on Thursday.
City officials have said that the funds generated by the proposed tax increase would be utilized to make needed updates to the police station, improvement of city streets, as well as facility updates at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and a new aquatics center, which would host community swimming events and could be utilized by the school district.
Moenning said that the police and infrastructure initiatives are imperative to future growth for the city and the new recreation facilities would be good for young Norfolkans too.
“Since I became mayor, one of the consistent things I’ve heard from families is that we need more for our youth to do, especially in cold weather months. I don’t think we should be content with our families driving to other communities to engage in sports and recreation opportunities.”
Norfolk city council president Rob Merrill echoed the mayor’s statement, adding that when Norfolkans travel to other cities for these recreational events, their dollars go with them, to the detriment of our local economy.
The existing police department was first built in 1986 when it employed only 40 officers and staff. Today, the department almost has doubled in size, and yet no significant facility improvements have been made since its construction.
Moenning said it has become obvious in recent years that Norfolk has fallen behind in their efforts to keep streets and facilities up to date.
“Streets and infrastructure for decades in Norfolk has really been done on the cheap, and in infrastructure, you get what you pay for. We’re seeing the results of that now and we need additional resources to fix that,” Moenning said.
Favoring the city’s proposed improvements is the local political action group Vote Yes For Norfolk.
Vote Yes officials have argued that when you consider the financial impact of what the improvements can do for the city, 50 cents per $100 spent is a small price to pay, especially when almost half of that sales tax will be paid by tourists and visitors to the city.
Local businesswoman and Vote Yes volunteer Megan Eckert said bundling the different projects into one bond initiative is a good economic move for the city.
“I think it was bundled for economic reasons. The city knew that the improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka and the aquatics center would draw visitors’ spending,” Eckert said. “They were the economic catalyst to the package.”
City officials have repeatedly said that a 2018 study on local spending provided numbers to help determine that as much as 44% of the additional sales tax paid could come from tourists and visitors to Norfolk.
Eckert also explained that, while she could not confirm it, she has heard that the school district has agreed to help with the costs of operating the new aquatics center, in exchange for its use for NPS events. Moenning also said that while nothing is set in stone, NPS administration supports the bond measure and that there is an understanding that the school district will help with operational costs.
While city officials and tax increase supporters have worked to build support for the development initiatives, local grassroots group Norfolk Citizens for Responsible Government (NCRG) just isn’t buying it and is working to make their case known to voters.
“It’s like David and Goliath,” said Jim McKenzie, former city employee and NCRG spokesman. “We’re just a little grassroots group of citizens who’ve said enough is enough.”
McKenzie said its time for the city to find other ways to pay for these improvements, and to stop placing the burden of these expenses on taxpayers. McKenzie added that while some of these improvements may be good on the surface, they must make financial sense for the city, and in his opinion, the city’s proposed method for paying for these projects just doesn’t make good financial sense.
“Certainly there can be room for improvements, but it has to be done in a fiscally responsible manner, and this proposal is not fiscally responsible at all. It saddles the city with 20-years worth of debt and that's never been put forth before, never in the history of Norfolk,” McKenzie said.
NCRG officials have complained that the city has pushed these development plans on the community without the benefit of input from citizens.
In reference to the 2018 survey that city officials often refer to when discussing the development initiatives, McKenzie said that the study does not say what officials claim that it does. McKenzie said that the study, which was conducted by the Norfolk Public Power District (NPPD), does not indicate that up to 44% of the increased sales taxes would be paid by tourists and visitors.
McKenzie went on to say that according to the city’s own website, the needed funding for improvements to city streets should be paid for with the money that’s in the city’s general fund.
“On the city’s own website...from 2011-2012 to 2020-2021, their general fund revenue has grown from $22 million to $35 million, so every year they're getting $13 million more than they were nine years ago,” McKenzie said. “So the question is, where did that money go? Why did it not fix the streets?”
McKenzie added that the improvements to the police station could have been paid for by money generated for the city’s general fund in less than one year.
NCRG has claimed that the financial impact of tax payers will be closer to $110 million, or more, if the bond is approved by voters.
One of the most critical questions being asked around Norfolk is “What happens if this bond issue fails?” City officials say that a “no” vote by voters will mean these initiatives are paid for through other means, and that most likely means higher property taxes.
“These projects, if not paid for by a consumption sales tax, the funding for them could fall on property taxes,” Moenning said. “What that means in real life is...that the owner of a $250,000 home could pay an additional $590 per year in property taxes.”
Councilman Merrill added that if the school is put in the position of building its own aquatics center, that also will equate to higher property taxes for Norfolk property owners.
“The alternative for the school system is to put a pool in of their own, and if that happens, that's a property tax,” Merrill said.
NCRG’s McKenzie said claims of higher property taxes is playing on the fears of property owners.
“To say that we’re all of the sudden going to have a property tax increase because we don’t do this, or don’t vote on this is complete fear mongering.”
Regardless of where you believe the money should come from, all parties seem to agree that it’s time for investment into Norfolk’s infrastructure and facilities.
Perhaps Eckert summed it up best when she said, “I think that with public investment, private investment follows. I think this is a big chance for us to use public money smartly, because public money in sales tax gets paid 40 to 45% by visitors.”