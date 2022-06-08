There’s a first time for everything, and Tuesday evening’s “Backyard Farmer” episode, hosted at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College, denoted multiple firsts for the storied production.
A well-renowned informational broadcast covering a variety of gardening-related questions answered by a panel of experts, Tuesday’s filming marked the show’s first ever visit to Norfolk in 70 years of broadcasting. Although the show generally streams live from Nebraska Public Media’s studios across Lincoln, a few episodes each year are taken to a remote location in Nebraska.
Another first for the show was that all five of the show’s panelists were women and native Nebraskans. Rounding out the group were horticulturists Terri James of Lincoln and Kelly Feehan of Columbus, entomologist Kait Chapman of Lincoln, plant pathologist Amy Timmerman of O’Neill and moderator Kim Todd of Lincoln.
Although the event was confined indoors due to the specter of inclement weather, there were more than a few elements to keep spectators engaged with the nurturing spirit of the outdoors.
Situated at the far end of the dirt lot inside of Northeast Community College’s vast Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, a crowd of more than 200 filled the semicircle of chairs surrounding a throng of heavy-duty cameras and lights. Onlookers and recording devices alike fixated on the center stage where the panelists sat among a diverse, colorful assortment of plants in the backdrop of the Northeast Nebraska horizon.
The program kicked off with a 30-minute Q&A session, with a considerable portion of the audience lining up to field various questions, ranging from identifying undesired invasive plants to diagnosing unknown ailments in desired ones.
The mood was light and jovial, a good humor present in the venue as ripples of laughter carried through the crowd in response to good-natured wisecracks from panelists as they gave helpful answers where they could and consoled when they couldn’t. In many ways, the Q&A reflected what was to come in the live broadcast, although the pacing and atmosphere were slightly more relaxed.
After a short intermission, the show proper began promptly at 6 p.m., with Todd going one-by-one to each of the four experts with a question from the pool drawn from inquirers across the state before mixing it up a bit more as the broadcast progressed, sometimes giving one panelist a chance to answer a handful of related questions and at other times alternating between more varied topics, all the while moving at a swift pace.
During various breaks, announcements and presentations were given, including information about an upcoming series of “Garden Walk” events in June and a floral display from a state arts festival, although much of the visual presentations were unseen by the live audience members, who instead descended into quiet conversation among themselves.
Although the panel was slightly behind in answering all of the questions for the show at the halfway point, it ended at 6:50 with 10 minutes to spare, providing more time for the live audience to ask additional questions.
When the taping finally ended, and Todd thanked Northeast Nebraska for hosting the panel, those in the crowd erupted into applause before finally going their separate ways.