Spanish Language Line is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrator: Leonor Fuhrer, community consultant
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Our priorities include offering a local Spanish-speaking phone line that will connect those calling to local services and offer referrals.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
We work with our United Way partners to translate their information, such as brochures, in Spanish. We also offer our partners opportunities in exploring how to assure services are culturally appropriate.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
Norfolk’s Spanish Language Line is a branch within the United Way, and Spanish Language Line services are funded by the United Way.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Noticing the lack of services that are available in our community is somewhat alarming, and hopefully what we do can help bridge that gap. Within the past few months in particular, we’ve seen a huge need for resources to be available when it comes to sharing information, whether it’s health-related or services or resources in our community. Hopefully this is just a step toward meeting that need.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
A grant received by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy has allowed us to work with our United Way partners to ensure that our Hispanic community has adequate access to information in regard to the different resources, supports and connections available in our community.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served:
Over recent months we have seen individuals and families affected deeply in many different aspects. We hope to assure that everyone is able to connect to services and support in times of need without barriers, such as language.
